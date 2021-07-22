Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobfit - Fitness mobile app

Mobfit - Fitness mobile app fitness app ui ux design
Hello! These are some screens from a UX case study I'm developing with other UX designers. This has been a very intensive process, going through UX Strategy, UX Research, Writing and finally the interactive product result.

If you are interested in knowing more about our case study, check this Medium article:
https://juliacsamaral.medium.com/apoiando-as-atividades-esportivas-na-transforma%C3%A7%C3%A3o-digital-c297f15be33c

It is written in portuguese, but soon there will be an english version. Thank you very much!

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
