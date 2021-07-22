Promotional Trifold Brochure

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed trifold brochure for ivWatch soon after the product launch. Promotional material to introduce new product to the market and create interest for potential future customers.
About:
ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy.