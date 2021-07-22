Galina Karasoy

Promotional Trifold Brochure

Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy
  • Save
Promotional Trifold Brochure marketing branding product launch corporate print medical biotech trifold brochure flyer graphic design design collaterals typography layout trifold brochure
Download color palette

Designed trifold brochure for ivWatch soon after the product launch. Promotional material to introduce new product to the market and create interest for potential future customers.

About:

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy.

Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy

More by Galina Karasoy

View profile
    • Like