Hi everyone!

Here's a design for Headphone Mobile App Design.

Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

Share your thoughts and press "L" if you like this design.

----------

Design Tool - Adobe XD

-----------

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me.

-----------

Have a project idea? I am available for new projects.

✉️ Contact me at anneteddi@gmail.com

-----------

Welcome to follow me on Instagram @ui.teddi

Thank You!