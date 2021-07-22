Trending designs to inspire you
Clean Fragile-A Sans Serif Font
Clean Fragile is a gorgeous sans serif font, designed with the modern vibe. This font is perfect for anything adventurous, and direct. Every stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. A real head-turner for your presentation, designs, website illustrations, and much more.
Clean Fragile includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience. Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.
Features:
Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13364/clean_fragile.html
For commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/clean-fragile/