David Iliopoulos

ID Logo

David Iliopoulos
David Iliopoulos
  • Save
ID Logo logo illustration
Download color palette

Hey creative people,

Here is my own logo which comes from my initials I,D (Iliopoulos David). I wanted to make something minimal but also catchy.

Feel free to write down your opinion!!

If you like my work, don't hesitate to contact me!
> Email: contact@davidiliopoulos.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
David Iliopoulos
David Iliopoulos
Like