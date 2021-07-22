Suranjan Maiti

Rentify Mobile App | Onboarding UI Design | Part 1

Hey everyone!
This is of a concept onboarding pages UI design for Rentify ( Part 1 ), a renting app and is designed in Figma / Photoshop, Hope you like it <3

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

Want to see more?
Behance | Linkedin

