Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalie Jerabek

Weather App

Natalie Jerabek
Natalie Jerabek
  • Save
Weather App weather app weather design app ux user interface ui user experience
Weather App weather app weather design app ux user interface ui user experience
Download color palette
  1. Shot 1.png
  2. Shot 2.png

Servus Dribbblers! 👋🏻
The weather is wild where I live right now and is constantly changing, which has made checking my weather app a new, almost hourly habit of mine. So I thought of creating my own concept of a minimalist weather app.

How's the weather where you live? And what do you think of my simple concept?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Natalie Jerabek
Natalie Jerabek
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Natalie Jerabek

View profile
    • Like