Servus Dribbblers! 👋🏻
The weather is wild where I live right now and is constantly changing, which has made checking my weather app a new, almost hourly habit of mine. So I thought of creating my own concept of a minimalist weather app.
How's the weather where you live? And what do you think of my simple concept?