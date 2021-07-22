Hello Lorem

Mr. Beepers

Hello Lorem
Hello Lorem
Hire Me
  • Save
Mr. Beepers cartoon pointing finger guns person poeple gradients sketch robot vector art vector illustration
Download color palette

When apply for jobs I like to make custom landing pages for the places I'm applying too. Mr. Beepers was a footer graphics to one of these pages. Usually do outline to my illustrations. But the gradients really makes him pop.

Hello Lorem
Hello Lorem
Hugging all the content in Figma right now.
Hire Me

More by Hello Lorem

View profile
    • Like