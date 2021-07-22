Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SKS

Daily UI - 007 Setting Page

SKS
SKS
  • Save
Daily UI - 007 Setting Page settingpage motion graphics ui graphic design logo illustration design branding admin design admin 3d animation adobe xd adobexd daily ui 007 daily ui setting page
Download color palette

Daily UI 007
For the this challenge I have to make a setting page.
My goal is to continue with the Daily UI's until the end of 100 challenges, let's see how far I can get. 🤞

SKS
SKS

More by SKS

View profile
    • Like