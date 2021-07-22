Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A Fintech UI Exploration

A Fintech UI Exploration figma design figma financial management finance money management ios app fintech ui fintech app branding fintech design dashboard app graphic design product design
Hi Dribblers!
I am a designer and brand strategist based in Lagos Nigeria.
Here is a snippet of a campaign I designed a while back.
Please have a look and comment your thoughts.
For work inquiries
michaellbajo@gmail.com or adedapoadebajo@gmail.com

