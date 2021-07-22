Evgeny UPROCK
Marshmello New Website. Main

Marshmello New Website. Main animation minimal web ux design ui
Fragment of the Marshmello New Website project.

| My Behance |

Thanks to Michael Crawford for the animation.
I was very interested in repeating his work

All materials were used for non-commercial purposes
and belong to its owners

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
