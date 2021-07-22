Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design Art Studio

Letter V Logo Design

Design Art Studio
Design Art Studio
  • Save
Letter V Logo Design letter v logo alphabet logo design letter logo affinity designer tutorial logo design in affinity designer affinity designer logo logo affinity affinity logo affinity affinity designer vector logo design logo
Download color palette

Letter V Logo Design, Made in Affinity Designer
#affinity #designer #logo

Watch the tutorial: https://youtu.be/FqfoJSRqp80

Join my Channel: https://www.youtube.com/DesignArtStudio/join
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/designartstudio93

Design Art Studio
Design Art Studio

More by Design Art Studio

View profile
    • Like