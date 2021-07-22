Jeremie Roberrini

:: 3 :: In-Flight wifi

:: 3 :: In-Flight wifi product blur noise gradient glass ui glassmorphism counter offer plane in-flight service inflight wifi wifi app ui mobile
Quite an intense session of pixel shifting was needed in order to arrive here.
There are still some areas where I would like to dive deeper to improve but I think this is alright for a one night.

More details on this project on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123971131/-3-In-Flight-wifi

