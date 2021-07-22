Business Login Page

Trending designs to inspire you
A login page that I designed for a company a while back. The primary focus was to simplify and modernise their existing login page, so I decided to do just that and make it as easy for the user to sign up as possible. I stripped away a lot of unnecessary clutter, brought the login fields down to a minimum and made it as easy for the user to sign up as possible!