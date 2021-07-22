Chandranath Babu

Bi-fold Brochure - Fashion

Bi-fold Brochure - Fashion product simple modern sales adobe illustrator vector template business fashion professional creative flyer brochure
Project Summary: I designed this Brochure for Fashion Sales Collection. It can also be use as any Professional Business, Corporate Business, Admission Business, Product Business and so many purpose.

Category: Bi-Fold Brochure Design
Requirements: Fashon Brochure Design
Client: Own Design
Mockup: Free download from Google + Custom edit
Followed By: Envato Elements

