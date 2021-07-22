Love Calculator - Daily UI 004

Hello 🤙

I'm glad to share with you my new shot. It's a love calculator concept. By entering the date of birth of yourself and your crash, you can find out your compatibility 💔

The painting by Frida Kahlo "Las dos Fridas" was taken as a basis. The painting depicts two entities of Frida - the one Diego loved (in one of the traditional Mexican costumes that he liked so much) and the one he rejected (dressed in a Victorian-style doll wedding dress). And both of them are unhappy, because the love of one of them is in the past, and the other is doomed to exist without a heart. This self-portrait very clearly makes it clear that at that time Kahlo had only one close creature - herself. And love itself has been elevated to a kind of cult 🥲

Hope you like it 🤚