Love Calculator - Daily UI 004

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello 🤙
I'm glad to share with you my new shot. It's a love calculator concept. By entering the date of birth of yourself and your crash, you can find out your compatibility 💔
The painting by Frida Kahlo "Las dos Fridas" was taken as a basis. The painting depicts two entities of Frida - the one Diego loved (in one of the traditional Mexican costumes that he liked so much) and the one he rejected (dressed in a Victorian-style doll wedding dress). And both of them are unhappy, because the love of one of them is in the past, and the other is doomed to exist without a heart. This self-portrait very clearly makes it clear that at that time Kahlo had only one close creature - herself. And love itself has been elevated to a kind of cult 🥲
Hope you like it 🤚