Brand Identity // Green Tangerine

Brand Identity // Green Tangerine bakery graphic packaging brand identity brand logo branding graphic design
OVERVIEW
Green Tangerine is a bakery specializing in baked confections with a particular interest in unique and original flavor pairings. It aims to reach a younger audience through social media with noteworthy, memorable and sometimes odd concoctions.

View full project @ https://www.behance.net/MaryLewisPortfolio

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
