Colorful summer illustration, cartoon duck sailing on a board, windsurfer. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.

-------------------------------------------

EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.

-------------------------------------------

Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1486701-cartoon-duck-windsurfer

Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/eXz2OW

Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3983667-cartoon-duck-windsurfer

ArtStation: https://artstn.co/m/g1m58

Gumroad: https://andreykeno.gumroad.com/l/zkQFR