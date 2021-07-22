Espaço Mansão Stationery - Contract folder

🇧🇷Esse é o último mas não menos importante item da papelaria do Espaço Mansão, a pasta contrato.

Utilizada para entregar contrato após o fechamento do serviço.

Neste item foram utilizados na capa o padrão da marca na lateral esquerda junto à faixa Laranja na direita dando hierarquia sobre esses elementos, já no verso foi utilizado o padrão cobrindo o verso inteiro para diferenciar da capa, junto das informações de contato do espaço.

Essa papelaria foi um show, o que achou? Comenta aí🤩

🇺🇸This is the last but not least important item in Espaço Mansão's stationery, the contract folder.

Used to deliver contract after closing the service.

In this item, the brand pattern on the left side was used on the cover, together with the Orange band on the right, giving a hierarchy over these elements, on the back, the pattern covering the entire back was used to differentiate from the cover, along with the contact information for the space.

This stationery was a show, what did you think? Comment there🤩

-----

💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io

👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:

Facebook | Instagram

www.noweb.io