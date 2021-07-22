DC Corner Box Designs - Superman

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last year I created a series of Marvel corner box designs inspired by classic designs. I just updated them to fit within my style. This year is all about DC Comics and as a huge fan, I decided to design my own, since DC doesn't have memorable examples. This first box is inspired by Kerry Gammill (not Dan Jurgens, as I originally believed).
The late 80's and early 90's is when I was introduced to the comics -- capturing that classic look was my goal. Adding some Kirby krackle was my finishing touch, to bring home that comic book feel. I may still add an issue number box, but for now I'll leave it as you see here.
If you're a Superman fan or an all-around DC fan, I'd love to hear from you. Thanks for stopping by.
More to come...
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.