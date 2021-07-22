DC Corner Box Designs - Superman

Last year I created a series of Marvel corner box designs inspired by classic designs. I just updated them to fit within my style. This year is all about DC Comics and as a huge fan, I decided to design my own, since DC doesn't have memorable examples. This first box is inspired by Kerry Gammill (not Dan Jurgens, as I originally believed).

The late 80's and early 90's is when I was introduced to the comics -- capturing that classic look was my goal. Adding some Kirby krackle was my finishing touch, to bring home that comic book feel. I may still add an issue number box, but for now I'll leave it as you see here.

If you're a Superman fan or an all-around DC fan, I'd love to hear from you. Thanks for stopping by.

More to come...