We must cherish the nature and love every tree. If we will be kind and tender with nature - it will be generous and rewarding with us. I think that attitude makes a difference! Unlike our circumstances - over which we have no control - we can control our attitude. A person with a positive attitude will believe in his power to change the future for the better.

Illustration made for ArtistsForClimate open call launched by TED and TEDcountdown.

