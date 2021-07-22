Dumitru Ochievschi

Cherish The Nature

Cherish the nature.

We must cherish the nature and love every tree. If we will be kind and tender with nature - it will be generous and rewarding with us. I think that attitude makes a difference! Unlike our circumstances - over which we have no control - we can control our attitude. A person with a positive attitude will believe in his power to change the future for the better.

Illustration made for ArtistsForClimate open call launched by TED and TEDcountdown.

You can follow me on Instagram @dumitru.ochievschi.
Keep in touch at illustrations.do@gmail.com.

