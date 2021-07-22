Trending designs to inspire you
Cherish the nature.
We must cherish the nature and love every tree. If we will be kind and tender with nature - it will be generous and rewarding with us. I think that attitude makes a difference! Unlike our circumstances - over which we have no control - we can control our attitude. A person with a positive attitude will believe in his power to change the future for the better.
---
Illustration made for ArtistsForClimate open call launched by TED and TEDcountdown.
---
You can follow me on Instagram @dumitru.ochievschi.
Keep in touch at illustrations.do@gmail.com.