Fintech Banking App Debit Card Loop

Mulenga
Woooohoooo our first Dribbble shot... 🏀🎉

This ad is part of a suite of satisfying motion loops used in ad campaigns for our our fintech client ANNA Money - an award-winning 100% mobile Business Bank account for startups in the UK 🇬🇧

✌️ Can't wait to share more with y'all

Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
