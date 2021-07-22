J. Puentes

Plants Lovers

J. Puentes
J. Puentes
  • Save
Plants Lovers design vector illustration
Download color palette

How many lovers of loving and caring for plants? I am one of those!
illustration for Freepik. If you like it, you can download it at the following link: https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/people-taking-care-plants_14669660.htm
Thanks for looking! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
J. Puentes
J. Puentes

More by J. Puentes

View profile
    • Like