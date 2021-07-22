Text Styling In Figma

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey folks, recently I made a DataViz called "The Kame Legacy". In this viz, rather than using simple texts for headers and titles, I wanted to try something different so I experimented and ended up with some cool styled text elements and that's how I found how to style texts in Figma through vector paths.
You can access my blog on how I found the text styling feature on Figma ⇛ https://bit.ly/3wWie8W
Also, here's a step-by-step guide to style texts in Figma to make such wordmarks yourself! Figma Resource File link ⇛ https://bit.ly/3kDkPCr
If you wish to have a look at my original "The Kame Legacy" viz, you can find it here ⇛ https://tabsoft.co/3xUkkrf