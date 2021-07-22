Chrissie

Under the Sea

Chrissie
Under the Sea scarf mermaid illustration under the sea mermaids pattern bandana
Inspired by ancient Greek art, I transformed classical poses into a whimsical mermaid under the sea dance bandana design. This piece was created for the Nuthatch Studio shop.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
