Nuthatch Studio Branding

Here is the design for my very own creative studio. My intention for the design was to be approachable with a touch of whimsy, but also clean and precise to show off my technical illustration and lettering skills. Knowing that this would end up on my future products, I drew inspiration from traditional pottery marks and stamps.
