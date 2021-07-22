Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nuthatch Studio Branding

Nuthatch Studio Branding bird illustration hand lettering handlettering lettering logo branding studio nuthatch
Here is the design for my very own creative studio. My intention for the design was to be approachable with a touch of whimsy, but also clean and precise to show off my technical illustration and lettering skills. Knowing that this would end up on my future products, I drew inspiration from traditional pottery marks and stamps.

nuthatchstudio.com

Illustrator & Designer
