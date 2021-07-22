Crossclip - Editor page

Trending designs to inspire you
☝️ The editor mode gives the creator complete control over what appears in the clip.
Drag the camera frames around the screen to capture specific sections of the video, then adjust the layout on the finished video. Trimming the video is as simple as clicking and dragging to shorten or lengthen the video. Add additional camera layers or change the output to format for horizontal YouTube videos or square Instagram videos 🤗
Check it out now! ✌️