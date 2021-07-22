Design New IOS? By Me

Hi everyone!

Here's Design New IOS?

I've been helping for redesign Stream an online way to host events and make money from online tickets & subscriptions. .

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

----------------

👉My Website : http://www.a1irajabi.me

🤟 Press "L" if you like this work!

🔥 Email : A1iRjbi01@Gmail.com

👉 Checkout my lastest work on:

https://www.instagram.com/a1irajabi