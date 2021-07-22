The Outwild Workbook

The Outwild Team approached me to help design a workbook filled with four weeks of guided journaling, quotes, action items, resources, and more. They wanted the design to be inspiring, fun, simple, and outdoorsy. The result is a cheerful and colorfully illustrated 36-page workbook. The illustrations on the cover are inspired by the topics within and represent the four focus areas: people, mindset, time management, and goals. Variations of these themes appear throughout the book.