The Outwild Workbook

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Outwild Team approached me to help design a workbook filled with four weeks of guided journaling, quotes, action items, resources, and more. They wanted the design to be inspiring, fun, simple, and outdoorsy. The result is a cheerful and colorfully illustrated 36-page workbook. The illustrations on the cover are inspired by the topics within and represent the four focus areas: people, mindset, time management, and goals. Variations of these themes appear throughout the book.