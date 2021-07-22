Chrissie

The Outwild Workbook

Chrissie
Chrissie
Hire Me
  • Save
The Outwild Workbook cover cover art leaves rainbow dragonfly moon moons lettering handlettering illustration design book design outdoors
Download color palette

The Outwild Team approached me to help design a workbook filled with four weeks of guided journaling, quotes, action items, resources, and more. They wanted the design to be inspiring, fun, simple, and outdoorsy. The result is a cheerful and colorfully illustrated 36-page workbook. The illustrations on the cover are inspired by the topics within and represent the four focus areas: people, mindset, time management, and goals. Variations of these themes appear throughout the book.

Chrissie
Chrissie
Illustrator & Designer
Hire Me

More by Chrissie

View profile
    • Like