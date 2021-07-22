👏 I'm proud to announce a new product called Crossclip.

This new tool is designed to take Twitch clips and convert them for use in social media applications like TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. The process of conversion only takes two to three minutes and can be done with just one click. Now all streamers will be able to share their content across multiple platforms without having to manually edit each video clip before uploading it!

Check it out now! The funk soul brother 😜