Evan Kiffel

Freelance Virtual Assistant App

Evan Kiffel
Evan Kiffel
Freelance Virtual Assistant App virtual assistant freelance mobile design ux ui
This was a fun one I designed for a client recently! Trying to find the best ways to display all the important worker information without displaying overwhelming amounts was an enjoyable challenge 🙂

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Trying to better the design world, one project at a time:)
