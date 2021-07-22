Peter Lundblad

gettin' hitched!

gettin' hitched! texture sun vintage script wedding monoline typography
Guess who's gettin' hitched!

Hope has been a ray of light, especially in the dark year of 2020. In honor of her and our wedding, I am working on this logotype symbolizing the warmth and life Hope so naturally brings.

Super sketchy sketchs attached (for the curious)

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
