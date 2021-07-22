Selin Menteşoglu Photography Logo Design

Hi there,

In this design, we made our logo design for our customer who is interested in photography, by using an elegant font and a handwritten font together.

We delivered this design called Selin Menteşoğlu Photography to our customer in just 2 days.

If you want this kind of design, please contact us on our Instagram account.

Instagram: @logybird

Merhabalar,

Bu tasarımında zarif bir yazı fontu ile el yazması bir fontu bir arada kullanarak fotoğraf alanı ile ilgilenen müşterimiz için logo tasarımımızı gerçekleştirdik.

Selin Menteşoğlu Photography adlı bu tasarımımızı sadece 2 gün içerisinde müşterimize teslim ettik.

Eğer ki siz de bu tarz bir tasarım istiyorsanız Instagram hesabımızdan bize ulaşınız.

Instagram: @logybird