Crux Academy Branding

Crux Academy is where day dreams turn into dream days, via immersive digital courses taught by world-class outdoor icons. My biggest challenge in this project was to create a logo that represented adventure and the outdoors, but wasn’t too specific about one outdoor recreational sport. After lots of exploration, we ultimately chose to use bold lettering detailed with topographic map lines, representing how Crux Academy courses will be your guide to whatever adventure you choose.

Scope

— Discovery & Strategy

— Identity System

— Brand Guidelines

— Typography & Color