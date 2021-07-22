Charlotte Dukes MLB Expansion

Trending designs to inspire you
Posting one of the last MLB expansion team concepts I did a few months ago. This time, based in Charlotte. Originally the team was the Carolina Dukes because I thought pulling a name from the big rivalry would be funny. So I am aware of naming the team after Duke. But Charlotte is one of the Queen Cities, and Duke is a royal title.