Charlotte Dukes MLB Expansion

Posting one of the last MLB expansion team concepts I did a few months ago. This time, based in Charlotte. Originally the team was the Carolina Dukes because I thought pulling a name from the big rivalry would be funny. So I am aware of naming the team after Duke. But Charlotte is one of the Queen Cities, and Duke is a royal title.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
