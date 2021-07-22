Simplifarm - Quality farming made simple.

Trending designs to inspire you
A mobile dashboard and navigation element taken from a new venture I'm building in the Zambian agricultural space, operating as a co-founder and solo designer. The UX/UI phase is starting to be wrapped up with some fantastic feedback from excited users. We're currently looking for a development team with competitive pricing to build out the MVP. Shoot me a message if you're interested :)
Also, feedback would be appreciated! Especially on the logo, that's been a first try for me.