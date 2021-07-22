CooDot logo

MD Ashik Billah

Professional Logo Branding.
Brand design is the best way to communicate with your audience. Your logo, brand colors, and fonts will help you stand out in the market.
My main focus was to express my values with a playful design that not only assembles the different nature of my previous work in my portfolio but also unifies this approach.

Let's work together: ashikbillha37@gmail.com

