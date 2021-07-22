Banking: Dashboard Design

Hello Friends!

In banking, it could be the first page of desktop banking or mobile banking that shows balances, monthly income and spending, recent transactions, budget.

Please hit the like button if you love this layout and share your thought in the comment section below. Cheers!

I am available for new projects

📫 Email : veer.engg@gmail.com

🎯 Skype : varinder.ns

Behance: https://www.behance.net/varinder-portfolio