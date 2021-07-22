Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Babble Bugs & Story Gobblers Branding

Babble Bugs & Story Gobblers is a picture book series designed to enhance the communication and social skills of young children through playful parent-child interactions. The logo created for this series captures the shared joy we find in storytelling and reading together.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
