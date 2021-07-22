Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stay Rooted

Stay Rooted rooted root leaves vase reformed protestant orthodox catholic monsterra plant jesus christian bible distressed badge aaron brink squamish
"…that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God."
- Eph 3:17-19


Typeface is "EX LIBRIS" from @artifactbazaar

Branding & Illustration by Aaron Brink
