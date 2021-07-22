B2B Product Design

Trending designs to inspire you
This brand is a lab dedicated to offer services B2B, the idea was to have a stunning web targeted for theirs actually clients, and to expand the business new prospect, so them to need improve their digital tools, in this case I make all UX and UI for this product, a product thinking for multidevices
UX
UI
Graphic design
Arte Direction
This solution was made entirely on Figma, with the icons in svg format, and the layout and navigation tailor-made for this application