Toolpay Fintech App

Toolpay is a digital tool for lending money for people who need invest in their business buying tools and equipments, works like a fintech focus in this nicho to workers, the transaction is so transparent, and they was needed a web to promoted this product

This solution was made entirely on Figma, with the icons in svg format, and the layout and navigation tailor-made for this application

