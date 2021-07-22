Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Javier Milla Muñante

App Digital - Skin Solution

Javier Milla Muñante
Javier Milla Muñante
  • Save
App Digital - Skin Solution branding design graphic design app design web design ui ux mobile design app
Download color palette

Some apps made for business what are specialty in digital solution, all works with differents solutions, one is a app for dating, other is an app to help with the diet culture, and the other is some solution for care the skin with technology, all this designs are made by whole with Figma and XD Adobe

UX
UI
Graphic design
Arte Direction

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Javier Milla Muñante
Javier Milla Muñante

More by Javier Milla Muñante

View profile
    • Like