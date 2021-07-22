Laetro.com

Ritaban Das: Storyboarding for Effective Storytelling

Character designer, illustrator and storyboard artist, Ritaban Das, elaborates on the significance of storyboarding to effectively tell a story and thus also shares insights from his decade-long experience in animation.

Read full interview with Ritaban Das

https://laetro.com/blog/ritaban-das-storyboarding-for-effective-storytelling/

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
