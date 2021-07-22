Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wiki Grocery Store

#WikiGrocery is a product made for work like a delivery grocery app, the challenge was to create a funny app to help to people to buy grocery food from home, this app also work to small business in the neighborhood

This solution was made entirely on Figma, with the icons in svg format, and the layout and navigation tailor-made for this application

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
