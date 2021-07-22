Wiki Grocery Store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#WikiGrocery is a product made for work like a delivery grocery app, the challenge was to create a funny app to help to people to buy grocery food from home, this app also work to small business in the neighborhood
This solution was made entirely on Figma, with the icons in svg format, and the layout and navigation tailor-made for this application