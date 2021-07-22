Javier Milla Muñante

Sport APP Product Design

Sport APP Product Design branding app ux web design graphic design mobile design app design app mobile product design ui
This are two work on that I worked, are concept based on training style routine, in both I made the concept of visual design and navigation, all this work made in Figma and XD adobe

