Nithin Prakash Motupalli

Teacher App built for MCB

Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Hire Me
  • Save
Teacher App built for MCB mobile ui app ux design
Download color palette

15 days. 3 team members. 159 mobile screens. Lots and lots of ☕️(thanks to @starbucks). Few days post launch, thousands of Indian students will use this app. We just found our first tribe 🤩🤩 Cock-a-hoop to launch this treasure in a fortnight!! Stay tuned for more cool stuff🤪

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Just Playstuff, Actual Action Under NDA 🖤
Hire Me

More by Nithin Prakash Motupalli

View profile
    • Like