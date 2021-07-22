MEDUSA - Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Illustration, originally created as a graphic concept inspired by Greek mythology + all the info that I came across when I started researching the science of beauty and it's origins.
You can see the full artwork here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115381035/MEDUSA-Ilustracion