FormsFlow.ai

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a landing page to get information about a framework open source to optimized forms, the idea was to make the concept and benefit of this digital solution with a easy navigation, clean design, and make the storytelling funny with some draws
UX
UI
Graphic design
Arte Direction
This solution was made entirely on Figma, with the icons in svg format, and the layout and navigation tailor-made for this application