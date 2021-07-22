Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FormsFlow.ai

This is a landing page to get information about a framework open source to optimized forms, the idea was to make the concept and benefit of this digital solution with a easy navigation, clean design, and make the storytelling funny with some draws

UX
UI
Graphic design
Arte Direction

This solution was made entirely on Figma, with the icons in svg format, and the layout and navigation tailor-made for this application

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
