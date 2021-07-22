Tried Neumorphic experimentation for today's UI. 😀

Let me know in the comment section💬 what you think about this design.

Neumorphism or 'New - Skeuomorphism' gives the interface a fresh and unique look! This appeal is created by having soft repetitive visuals throughout the product. However, like all trends, Neumorphism has a weak spot: Usability. There is a reason why we don't see it being implemented on real products, i.e., usability. Both the figure and background color is the same, therefore there is no contrast ratio. Objectively, there is a shadow, but that is too low to meet accessibility standards.

